South Korea's Kospi hits record as AI drives tech rally Business Apr 21, 2026

South Korea's Kospi index just hit a new record, with tech stocks jumping 2.3% on Tuesday. Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the charge, riding the wave of global excitement around AI, even with worries about the Iran conflict in the background.

Taiwan's market also broke records, thanks to strong gains from Taiwan Semiconductor.