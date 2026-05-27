South Korea's Kospi jumps 100% in under 5 months
Business
South Korea's Kospi stock index has shot up 100% in less than five months, smashing past records and grabbing global attention.
This rapid climb (from 5,000 to 8,000) was powered mainly by big moves from memory chip leaders SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.
It even rivaled the legendary Nasdaq surge back in 1999.
Analysts see memory chip demand shift
Analysts say this isn't just a hype cycle, it's a real shift. Demand for memory chips is now steady instead of up-and-down, thanks to a structural change in global demand for memory chips.
The result? The Kospi jumped as much as 5.1% today, and some market watchers see a structural change in memory-chip demand.