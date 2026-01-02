Next Article
South Korea's KOSPI just smashed another record
Business
South Korea's KOSPI index hit a new all-time high on Friday, climbing to 4,238.83 points.
Retail investors led the charge, stepping in even as big institutions and foreign players sold off.
Why does this matter?
KOSPI wasn't just good—it was the world's top-performing major stock market in 2025, jumping an incredible 75.6%.
For comparison, Japan's Nikkei managed 26%.
If you're tracking trends, January usually sets the tone for the rest of KOSPI's year.
What's behind the surge?
Semiconductor giants like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix powered much of this growth, boosted by AI investments and positive news for SK hynix.
Defense and energy stocks—think Hanwha Aerospace—also gave a helpful push to keep momentum going.