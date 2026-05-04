South Korea's KOSPI rises to 6,936.99 on chip and AI
Business
South Korea's stock market just had a record-breaking Monday: The KOSPI index shot up 5.12% to close at 6,936.99, its highest ever.
This is the biggest single-day jump since April 8, fueled mostly by excitement around semiconductors and AI.
Foreign investors buy 3 trillion won
Samsung Electronics climbed 5.44% and SK Hynix soared 12.52%, both hitting new records as demand for chips boosted South Korea's factory activity to its fastest growth in more than four years.
Foreign investors also jumped in, buying 3 trillion won ($2.05 billion) worth of shares, making this rally a real team effort between local industry strength and global interest.