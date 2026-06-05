South Korea's minister Kim Young-hoon urges AI profit sharing
Business
South Korea's labor minister, Kim Young-hoon, is calling on big tech companies like Samsung to share their AI profits with suppliers and workers.
He says the 1,700 suppliers and local communities are a huge part of these companies' success.
This proposal comes right after he helped Samsung avoid a strike by negotiating big bonuses for chip workers.
Kim seeks talks to help suppliers
Kim is pushing for open talks between businesses, unions, and the government to figure out fair profit-sharing plans.
Critics say it messes with free-market rules, but Kim believes sharing profits is a smart way to close wage gaps and help smaller suppliers, especially as the income gap between the bottom 20% and top 20% of households widened by the most in six years.