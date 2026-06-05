South Park Commons doubles down on India's deep tech startups
South Park Commons (SPC), a San Francisco-based collective for founders and early-stage investor, is doubling down on India's deep tech startups: think semiconductors, robotics, and space tech.
After teaming up with Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal in 2024, SPC expects at least half of its investments to eventually be in deeptech.
Aditya Agarwal cites India's supportive policies
SPC's Aditya Agarwal says global interest in "hard tech" is rising, thanks to India's supportive policies and a maturing startup ecosystem tackling tough engineering problems.
"With hardtech and deeptech, people will need to learn to get uncomfortable and truly bet on technical risk and the team."
SPC's India portfolio already features names like Meesho and Cure.fit, and they've recently brought on new partners to boost their local presence.