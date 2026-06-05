South Park Commons doubles down on India's deep tech startups

Aditya Agarwal cites India's supportive policies

SPC's Aditya Agarwal says global interest in "hard tech" is rising, thanks to India's supportive policies and a maturing startup ecosystem tackling tough engineering problems.

"With hardtech and deeptech, people will need to learn to get uncomfortable and truly bet on technical risk and the team."

SPC's India portfolio already features names like Meesho and Cure.fit, and they've recently brought on new partners to boost their local presence.