S&P 500, Dow hit intraday records after Amazon Microsoft earnings
Business
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both hit fresh intraday record highs on Tuesday, thanks to strong earnings from big AI players like Amazon and Microsoft.
Companies like Caterpillar and Palantir also shared upbeat forecasts, giving the market an extra boost.
All major indexes up including Nasdaq
All major indexes were up, the Nasdaq included, after tensions over Middle East tensions and worries about AI stock prices.
While investors are still keeping an eye on global conflicts, solid earnings reports and hopes for peace in the region have brought back some confidence to Wall Street.