S&P 500 ETF logs $60B trades amid Middle East conflict

Hedge funds exit global stocks

Even with a short-lived cease-fire, most investors aren't relaxing just yet.

Stuart Kaiser from Citigroup notes that while there might be some quick wins, uncertainty isn't going away soon.

Hedge funds are pulling out of global stocks at rates not seen in over a decade, and regular investors are also playing it safe.

All this volatility has made "buying the dip" tougher lately, though history shows April usually brings solid gains for stocks, averaging a 1.5% gain since 1990 for the S&P 500.