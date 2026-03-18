S&P 500 gains ahead of Fed's interest rate decision

Energy led the way: Occidental Petroleum and ConocoPhillips both rose over 1%. Travel stocks also took off: Delta jumped 6.9%, American Airlines climbed 3.4%, and Expedia gained 5%. Financial firms like Blackstone and Apollo saw solid growth too.

Airlines rebound as Fed prepares for interest rate decision

After recent losses linked to rising oil prices and Middle East conflict, airlines are rebounding.

The Fed is now considering how these oil shocks might impact the economy, but analysts like Baird's Ross Mayfield urge caution against any drastic moves.

On Tuesday, nearly three times as many S&P 500 stocks rose as fell—a sign of market optimism despite global uncertainty.