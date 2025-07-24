Next Article
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on US-EU trade deal
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq just hit new record highs, thanks to buzz around a possible US-EU trade deal.
The proposed agreement would put a 15% tariff on EU imports like cars—similar to an earlier deal with Japan.
So far in 2025, the S&P is up about 8% and the Nasdaq nearly 9%.
Earnings reports made waves too
Earnings reports made waves too: GE Vernova's stock jumped over 14% after raising its forecasts, while NVIDIA added another boost with a solid gain.
On the flip side, Texas Instruments dropped 13% after missing expectations.
Even with mixed results, tech—especially AI-focused companies—is expected to keep powering growth this year.