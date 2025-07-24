S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on US-EU trade deal Business Jul 24, 2025

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq just hit new record highs, thanks to buzz around a possible US-EU trade deal.

The proposed agreement would put a 15% tariff on EU imports like cars—similar to an earlier deal with Japan.

So far in 2025, the S&P is up about 8% and the Nasdaq nearly 9%.