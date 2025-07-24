Euro, yen gain on US trade tariffs

What's happening with global markets

The US is discussing a possible 15% tariff on EU goods—but with likely exemptions—while its new deal with Japan means lower auto tariffs in exchange for a massive $550 billion investment package.

All this has cheered up global markets: the US dollar slipped, Australia's dollar hit an eight-month high, but political uncertainty in Japan kept yen gains in check.

Meanwhile, everyone's watching for what the European Central Bank does next with interest rates—it could shake things up again soon.