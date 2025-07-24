Euro, yen gain on US trade tariffs
Big news from the money world: both the euro and Japanese yen just got stronger thanks to some upbeat trade negotiations between the US, EU, and Japan.
These talks have eased worries about trade fights, with the euro climbing close to a four-year high and the yen also gaining ground.
What's happening with global markets
The US is discussing a possible 15% tariff on EU goods—but with likely exemptions—while its new deal with Japan means lower auto tariffs in exchange for a massive $550 billion investment package.
All this has cheered up global markets: the US dollar slipped, Australia's dollar hit an eight-month high, but political uncertainty in Japan kept yen gains in check.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching for what the European Central Bank does next with interest rates—it could shake things up again soon.