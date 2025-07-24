Trump considered breaking up NVIDIA to boost competition
At an AI summit in Washington on July 23, 2025, Donald Trump shared that he briefly thought about breaking up NVIDIA to encourage more competition in the AI chip world.
But after looking into it, he learned NVIDIA is so far ahead that splitting it up would take years.
NVIDIA basically leads the AI chip game
Trump explained, "I said, 'Look, we'll break this guy up,' before I learned the facts here."
Under CEO Jensen Huang, NVIDIA has become a $4 trillion giant and basically leads the AI chip game. The company even faced a Justice Department antitrust investigation last year.
Recently, NVIDIA got back into selling its H20 AI chips to China after a US-China trade truce rolled back previous export bans from Trump's time in office.
Trump praises Huang, announces AI action plan
Trump actually praised Jensen Huang as a "tremendous executive" for pushing innovation and announced his new AI Action Plan—signing orders to loosen tech industry rules and help companies grow.