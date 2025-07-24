Trump to 'discuss' rate cuts with Powell, hints at firing
Donald Trump is heading to the Federal Reserve this Thursday, and it's stirring up even more tension with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Trump's been pretty vocal about not liking how Powell handles interest rates—and he's even hinted at firing him.
The visit follows White House complaints that the Fed messed up some historic building renovations, raising questions about how things are being run.
Trump wants rates cut to 1%
Trump actually picked Powell for the job back in his first term, but now he disagrees with him on almost everything money-related.
He thinks slashing interest rates to 1% would make it cheaper for the government to borrow and help pay for his spending plans.
Usually, presidents try not to mess with the Fed so it stays independent—but Trump isn't shy about calling them out or pushing for change.