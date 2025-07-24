Alphabet's Q2 numbers: YouTube, Google Cloud shine as Waymo expands
Alphabet (the company behind Google) just posted some strong numbers—$96.43 billion in revenue and $2.31 per share, both beating Wall Street's expectations.
The stock dipped at first because they announced plans to spend more next year, but CEO Sundar Pichai reassured everyone that these investments are about staying ahead in AI and cloud tech, and shares quickly rebounded.
YouTube ads pulled in $9.8 billion and Google Cloud brought in $13.62 billion—big wins for Alphabet this quarter.
Meanwhile, the company is boosting its 2025 spending to $85 billion to handle rising demand for AI tools.
On the side, their self-driving car arm Waymo is expanding fast to keep up with Tesla's robotaxi push—doubling service in Austin and starting tests in NYC.