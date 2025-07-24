Alphabet's Q2 numbers: YouTube, Google Cloud shine as Waymo expands Business Jul 24, 2025

Alphabet (the company behind Google) just posted some strong numbers—$96.43 billion in revenue and $2.31 per share, both beating Wall Street's expectations.

The stock dipped at first because they announced plans to spend more next year, but CEO Sundar Pichai reassured everyone that these investments are about staying ahead in AI and cloud tech, and shares quickly rebounded.