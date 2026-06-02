S&P 500 rally ends after Iran pauses US talks

Oil down, tech stocks mixed

Oil prices dropped as President Trump sounded hopeful about U.S.-Iran negotiations moving forward.

Brent crude slid to $92.81 per barrel and WTI to $90.12 per barrel.

Meanwhile, tech stocks were all over the place: Marvell Technology soared after Jensen Huang of NVIDIA praised its future; Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped on strong financial goals, but Alphabet shares fell over 2% after announcing a huge stock sale to fund AI projects, leaving some investors less enthusiastic.