S&P 500 rally ends after Iran pauses US talks
Stocks took a hit on Tuesday, ending an eight-session winning streak for the S&P 500.
The drop came after tensions in the Middle East ramped up, with Iran pausing talks with the US because of increased Israeli military action in Lebanon.
Investors felt the pressure, and futures for all major indexes slipped.
Oil down, tech stocks mixed
Oil prices dropped as President Trump sounded hopeful about U.S.-Iran negotiations moving forward.
Brent crude slid to $92.81 per barrel and WTI to $90.12 per barrel.
Meanwhile, tech stocks were all over the place: Marvell Technology soared after Jensen Huang of NVIDIA praised its future; Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped on strong financial goals, but Alphabet shares fell over 2% after announcing a huge stock sale to fund AI projects, leaving some investors less enthusiastic.