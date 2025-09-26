S&P 500 sees longest losing streak in over a month Business Sep 26, 2025

Wall Street's main indexes dropped for the third day in a row on Thursday, with the S&P 500 seeing its longest losing run in over a month.

The Dow lost another 170 points—now down 800 since Tuesday—and the Nasdaq slipped too, dragged by Oracle's 5% fall after an analyst warned that the benefits of its recent AI deals were being overestimated.