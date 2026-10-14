S&P Global predicts India electricity needs nearly ninefold by 2035
Business
India's electricity needs are about to grow much faster than its overall energy use, says a S&P Global report.
With data centers and green hydrogen production on the rise, power consumption could jump nearly nine times by 2035, reaching around 240 terawatt-hours.
India electricity demand outpaces total energy
It's a mix of rapid industrial growth, higher incomes, and more people using electrical gadgets at home.
S&P Global predicts electricity demand will climb at over double the rate of total energy demand between 2025 and 2035.
To keep up, India will need stronger power grids, storage solutions, a diversified supply mix, stronger transmission and distribution networks, storage, and flexible generation and market design that can support a more dynamic electricity system.