S&P Global profit rules block SpaceX's swift S&P 500 entry

SpaceX lost $4.94 billion last year

Last year, SpaceX actually lost $4.94 billion, even though its revenue jumped 33% to $18.67 billion.

That doesn't meet the S&P 500's strict profit rules.

But all isn't lost. Thanks to recent rule changes, SpaceX could still land on other big lists like the Nasdaq 100 or broader market indexes once it goes public.

Indexes are updating their rules to keep up with giant IPOs like this one, so there are still plenty of doors open for SpaceX down the road.