S&P Global profit rules block SpaceX's swift S&P 500 entry
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, was effectively ruled out for swift entry into the S&P 500 after S&P Global said it was not changing the index's requirements.
Even though SpaceX is planning a reported massive $1.75 trillion valuation IPO and is raising a reported $75 billion, it didn't make the cut because it isn't profitable enough.
S&P Global says companies need to show steady profits to get in.
SpaceX lost $4.94 billion last year
Last year, SpaceX actually lost $4.94 billion, even though its revenue jumped 33% to $18.67 billion.
That doesn't meet the S&P 500's strict profit rules.
But all isn't lost. Thanks to recent rule changes, SpaceX could still land on other big lists like the Nasdaq 100 or broader market indexes once it goes public.
Indexes are updating their rules to keep up with giant IPOs like this one, so there are still plenty of doors open for SpaceX down the road.