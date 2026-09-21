SP Group seeks ₹25,000 cr from selling Tata Sons stake

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group is looking to sell part of its stake in Tata Sons, aiming to raise at least ₹25,000 crore.

Instead of pushing for a stock market listing, which the Reserve Bank of India just rejected Tata Sons' deregistration application, they're using a special tax rule called Rule 11UA to set a fair price for their shares.

This move was pitched by Noel Tata on September 17 and helps SP Group avoid minority and illiquidity discounts that come with selling minority stakes.