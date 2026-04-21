Space investments reach record $7.95 billion in Q1 2026 Business Apr 21, 2026

Big news from space: investments hit a record $7.95 billion in just the first three months of 2026, almost double last quarter's number.

The buzz around SpaceX's upcoming IPO and larger late-stage funding rounds helped push the total number of transactions to a new high, with North America leading the way and Europe and Asia also stepping up.