Space investments reach record $7.95 billion in Q1 2026
Business
Big news from space: investments hit a record $7.95 billion in just the first three months of 2026, almost double last quarter's number.
The buzz around SpaceX's upcoming IPO and larger late-stage funding rounds helped push the total number of transactions to a new high, with North America leading the way and Europe and Asia also stepping up.
Saronic raises $1.75B, Amazon targets Globalstar
The biggest deal was Saronic raising $1.75 billion, one of the largest ever for this sector.
Amazon's planned $11.6 billion acquisition of Globalstar highlights how satellite connectivity is taking off, while fresh interest in things like space stations and data centers shows there's a lot more happening beyond rockets and satellites right now.