SpaceFields plans solid rocket fuel plant in Anantapur by 2028

SpaceFields secures ₹42cr and defense contracts

Founded in 2021, SpaceFields works on next-generation propulsion systems for defense and space. They've landed four defense ministry contracts and raised ₹42 crore from investors like Globaz Technologies.

The Andhra Pradesh government is pitching in with essentials like water, roads, and power. As IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh puts it, this move is part of Andhra Pradesh's push to become a global aerospace hub.