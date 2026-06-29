SpaceFields plans solid rocket fuel plant in Anantapur by 2028
SpaceFields, a Bengaluru-based startup from the Indian Institute of Science, is setting up a solid rocket fuel plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
With 120 acres allotted by the state, the facility aims to start production by July 2028 and create around 300 skilled jobs, pretty exciting for anyone interested in space tech or new career paths.
SpaceFields secures ₹42cr and defense contracts
Founded in 2021, SpaceFields works on next-generation propulsion systems for defense and space. They've landed four defense ministry contracts and raised ₹42 crore from investors like Globaz Technologies.
The Andhra Pradesh government is pitching in with essentials like water, roads, and power. As IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh puts it, this move is part of Andhra Pradesh's push to become a global aerospace hub.