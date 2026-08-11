SpaceX and NVIDIA plan AI data centers in orbit
Business
SpaceX is partnering with NVIDIA to boost its satellite and ground systems using advanced AI.
Elon Musk says they will roll out NVIDIA's Vera Rubin NVL723 AI systems and work together on the Starmind AI1 satellite computing payload.
The goal? To create AI-centric data centers in orbit.
Satellites will handle server-grade AI workloads
With NVIDIA's Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs on board, these satellites will handle data like a full-blown server room, just in space.
Experts point out this shift means industries like aerospace and healthcare can use AI more flexibly, focusing on real-time problem-solving instead of just buying hardware.
It is a sign that high-tech partnerships are changing how we use AI everywhere, not just on the ground.