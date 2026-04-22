SpaceX announces Cursor AI coding and knowledge partnership, $60B option
Business
SpaceX just announced a partnership with Cursor to build an AI system for coding and knowledge work, and there's a $60 billion option on the table for SpaceX to fully acquire Cursor later this year.
This move is tied to SpaceX's upcoming public offering and could seriously level up Elon Musk's tech empire.
Cursor valuation may reach $50B
Cursor has been rapidly scaling, using xAI's massive computing power and jumping from a $2.5 billion valuation last year to possibly $50 billion soon.
While neither company is at OpenAI's level yet, combining Cursor's AI know-how with SpaceX's Colossus supercomputer could give them a real shot in the competitive AI game.