SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI leaders face roadshow scrutiny before IPOs Business Jun 03, 2026

SpaceX and Anthropic are reportedly getting ready to go public, with OpenAI rumored to be close behind, and their IPOs could be some of the biggest ever in the US.

The pressure is on for their leaders to show they're trustworthy and prepared, especially during roadshows where investors are watching closely.

Past mistakes from companies like Google and Facebook are reminders that even small missteps can shake investor confidence.