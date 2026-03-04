SpaceX eyes record $50 billion IPO, surpassing Aramco's $29 billion
SpaceX is getting ready for a massive IPO and just brought Citigroup on board, joining big names like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
The company is aiming for a confidential filing this month, with hopes of hitting a jaw-dropping $1.75 trillion valuation—putting it in the running for one of the biggest stock market debuts ever.
SpaceX's Starlink satellite network to drive IPO
SpaceX wants to raise up to $50 billion—way more than Saudi Aramco's $29 billion record in 2019. Their Starlink satellite network is a huge driver, expected to pull in $9 billion by 2026.
With nearly 10,000 satellites already in orbit and plans to start launching even bigger ones in mid-2027 using their new Starship rockets, SpaceX is betting big on its future in space—and investors are definitely paying attention.