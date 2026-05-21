SpaceX files Nasdaq IPO 'SPCX' after $4.9B xAI-linked loss

xAI $12.7B buildout, Starlink unprofitable

xAI's spending ($12.7 billion out of $20.7 billion) went into its large data-center buildout, while Starlink internet and satellite launches brought in over $15 billion combined but still aren't profitable yet.

About 20% of revenue came from government contracts like NASA and the NRO.

SpaceX also spent $637 million buying Tesla gear, showing just how connected Musk's companies are.

Despite all this, SpaceX's IPO is expected to set a record and could target an initial valuation of $1.5 trillion or more.