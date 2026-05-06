SpaceX plans $55B chip factory for AI push
What's the story
SpaceX has announced plans to invest a whopping $55 billion in a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas. The proposed plant, dubbed Terafab, will be located in Grimes County. The project is part of SpaceX's strategy to boost domestic chip production capacity and could eventually see total investments rise up to $119 billion.
Project details
Terafab facility will boost US's domestic semiconductor production capacity
The Terafab facility will be a multi-phase chip fabrication and advanced computing complex. It is designed to significantly boost the US's domestic semiconductor production capacity. The project has been filed with local officials who are expected to consider a property tax abatement agreement at a June meeting. This would be done as part of the establishment of a newly designated reinvestment zone in Grimes County.