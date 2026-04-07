SpaceX IPO aims to raise $75B at $1.75T valuation

SpaceX , the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk , is gearing up for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) . The company has revealed its plans in a recent meeting with its bankers. According to reports, SpaceX intends to reserve a significant portion of shares for retail investors. The move is part of an unprecedented strategy that could see as much as 30% of its shares allocated to individual investors.

Retail focus Engaging retail investors SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen emphasized the importance of retail investors in their IPO strategy. He said, "Retail is going to be a critical part of this and a bigger part than any IPO in history." The company plans to host 1,500 retail investors at an event in June after launching its roadshow. This is part of their effort to engage everyday investors from countries like the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, Japan and Korea.

Record-breaking offering Record $75 billion IPO The upcoming SpaceX IPO is expected to be the biggest in history, with the company hoping to raise $75 billion. This would value SpaceX at up to $1.75 trillion. The company plans to launch its roadshow the week of June 8, when executives and bankers will pitch the IPO to investors. Ahead of this, around 125 financial analysts from 21 banks involved in the deal are scheduled to meet with SpaceX a day earlier.

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Investor outreach Immersive investor experiences Along with the high retail allocation, SpaceX is also said to be preparing unique investor engagement strategies. Potential investors might even get an invite to SpaceX launch facilities for a first-hand look at rocket launches and manufacturing operations. This immersive approach is rare in the industry and shows the company's confidence in its long-term growth story.

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