SpaceX IPO warning fuels Tesla merger speculation and dilution concerns

SpaceX buys xAI, plans $75B IPO

SpaceX recently bought Musk's AI company xAI and struck a deal with Cursor, which includes a $60 billion stock buyout option after the IPO.

The company is aiming to raise $75 billion on Nasdaq, with $20 billion set aside to pay off debts from xAI and X.

Even if shares get diluted, Musk will stay in charge thanks to special voting shares, so he will still call the shots no matter what happens.