SpaceX IPO warning fuels Tesla merger speculation and dilution concerns
SpaceX just gave investors a heads-up: its upcoming IPO could mean "significant amount of equity" changes, especially if the company pulls off more big deals.
This has people buzzing about Elon Musk possibly merging SpaceX with Tesla.
The warning is basically telling future shareholders to expect their slice of the pie might shrink if SpaceX keeps making major acquisitions.
SpaceX buys xAI, plans $75B IPO
SpaceX recently bought Musk's AI company xAI and struck a deal with Cursor, which includes a $60 billion stock buyout option after the IPO.
The company is aiming to raise $75 billion on Nasdaq, with $20 billion set aside to pay off debts from xAI and X.
Even if shares get diluted, Musk will stay in charge thanks to special voting shares, so he will still call the shots no matter what happens.