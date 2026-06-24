SpaceX launches $25B debt sale for AI expansion
What's the story
Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched a five-tranche notes offering to raise at least $25 billion. The move comes as the company looks for funds to support its capital-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) expansion. The senior unsecured notes will be issued over periods of five, 7, 10, 20, and 30 years. Proceeds from this offering will be used to repay borrowings under its bridge loan facility and for general corporate purposes.
Funding needs
Ambitious AI plans require massive investment
SpaceX's ambitious AI plans require a massive investment in data centers, computing hardware, and power infrastructure. The company's first investment-grade dollar bond issuance has attracted nearly $85 billion in orders. Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group, and Morgan Stanley are overseeing the sale of these bonds.
Market response
Investment-grade ratings assigned to SpaceX last week
Credit rating agencies assigned investment-grade ratings to SpaceX last week, indicating confidence in the company's financial stability amid its costly AI plans. The company's shares rebounded on Tuesday after a recent selloff linked to a broader tech pullback. This comes after a blockbuster debut on June 12, when it raised some $75 billion through its IPO, selling over 555 million shares at $135 each.
Wealth surge
Musk's wealth skyrockets post-IPO
The successful IPO has also significantly increased Elon Musk's personal wealth. He owns about 42% of SpaceX and controls some 82% of its voting power. His stake in the company alone is worth hundreds of billions of dollars. When combined with his Tesla holdings and other interests, analysts estimate his net worth has crossed $1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire.
Business growth
SpaceX's journey from rocket company to AI giant
Founded in 2002 as a rocket company, SpaceX has diversified into satellite internet and artificial intelligence. The company runs Starlink, which has over 10 million users through thousands of satellites in orbit. Earlier this year, SpaceX merged with Musk's AI company xAI. Despite heavy spending on AI infrastructure and Starship development, major credit rating agencies have rated the company's financial position positively.