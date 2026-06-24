The notes offering includes five tranches

SpaceX launches $25B debt sale for AI expansion

By Mudit Dube 01:46 pm Jun 24, 202601:46 pm

What's the story

Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched a five-tranche notes offering to raise at least $25 billion. The move comes as the company looks for funds to support its capital-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) expansion. The senior unsecured notes will be issued over periods of five, 7, 10, 20, and 30 years. Proceeds from this offering will be used to repay borrowings under its bridge loan facility and for general corporate purposes.