SpaceX launches spacexipo.com as IPO roadshow starts June 4
Business
SpaceX just dropped spacexipo.com, making it easy for regular folks to get all the info on its upcoming IPO.
The site has everything from the prospectus to investor Q and A and roadshow details.
The roadshow kicks off today, wraps up with the final stock price on June 11, and shares start trading June 12 at an expected $135 each.
SpaceX eyes at least $75B raise
SpaceX is aiming to raise at least $75 billion by selling 550 million Class A shares, about 4.2% of the company.
Everyone gets shares at the same price, while current investors keep most of their stake.
The money will go toward boosting AI tech, building new space vehicles, expanding Starlink's satellite network, and paying off a big loan linked to Musk's other projects.