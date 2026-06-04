SpaceX launches spacexipo.com as IPO roadshow starts June 4 Business Jun 04, 2026

SpaceX just dropped spacexipo.com, making it easy for regular folks to get all the info on its upcoming IPO.

The site has everything from the prospectus to investor Q and A and roadshow details.

The roadshow kicks off today, wraps up with the final stock price on June 11, and shares start trading June 12 at an expected $135 each.