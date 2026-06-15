Morgan Stanley has projected $330 billion by 2030

SpaceX may generate $1 trillion per year by 2030: Musk

By Mudit Dube 09:51 am Jun 15, 202609:51 am

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Elon Musk has predicted that SpaceX could rake in annual revenues of around $1 trillion by 2030. The ambitious target is about three times higher than Morgan Stanley's estimate for the newly listed rocket and artificial intelligence company. Responding to a revenue forecast from Morgan Stanley on X, Musk said SpaceX "might be able to reach approximately $1 trillion revenue in 2030."