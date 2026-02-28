This would mark one of the largest IPOs in history

SpaceX plans $1.75T IPO, could file as early as March

SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a confidential initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at over $1.75 trillion, according to Bloomberg. The filing could take place as early as March, marking one of the largest IPOs in history. However, plans are still tentative and SpaceX may choose to postpone its listing.