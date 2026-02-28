SpaceX plans $1.75T IPO, could file as early as March
What's the story
SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a confidential initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at over $1.75 trillion, according to Bloomberg. The filing could take place as early as March, marking one of the largest IPOs in history. However, plans are still tentative and SpaceX may choose to postpone its listing.
Upcoming tests
Musk to test-launch upgraded Starship in March
Along with the potential IPO, Musk also plans to test-launch a new version of SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket in March. The upcoming launch will feature hundreds of upgrades and comes after a months-long hiatus due to engineering challenges. The company's last 11 test launches since 2023 have been high-profile events, some resulting in total or partial failure.
Financials
SpaceX's revenue and xAI acquisition
SpaceX generated some $8 billion in profit on $15-16 billion of revenue last year, primarily from its Starlink satellite internet service. The service accounts for 50-80% of the company's total revenue. Earlier this year, SpaceX also acquired Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up xAI in an all-stock deal that valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion.