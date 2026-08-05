SpaceX posts $7.8 billion revenue on Starlink and AI deals
Business
SpaceX just pulled off a 92% revenue jump in the second quarter of 2026, bringing in $7.8 billion, almost double last year's $4 billion.
Most of this came from its Starlink internet service and new AI computing deals with Anthropic and Google.
Net loss narrows to $541 million
Even with all that new cash, SpaceX reported a $541 million net loss (better than last year's $1 billion loss).
CFO Bret Johnsen said the AI hosting deals helped put unused data centers to work and boosted its finances.
The big revenue news follows SpaceX's massive June valuation surge, which briefly made it more valuable than Amazon before its valuation dipped.