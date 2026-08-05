SpaceX posts 92% revenue surge to $7.8B, EPS loss $0.09

Even with all that growth, SpaceX shares have dropped 24% since their debut, wiping out $500 billion in market value. After this earnings report, though, shares bounced up 10% in afternoon trading.

The company spent big ($18.37 billion) on AI tech, Starship rockets, and expanding Starlink internet.

While rocket launches are still losing money (even with NASA contracts), Starlink is bringing in solid profits from both regular folks and government clients.