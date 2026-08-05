SpaceX posts 92% revenue surge to $7.8B, EPS loss $0.09
Business
SpaceX just pulled off a massive 92% jump in revenue for Q2 2026, raking in $7.8 billion, easily beating Wall Street's expectations.
Still, the company isn't quite in the green yet, reporting an earnings per share loss of $0.09 (though that's actually better than what analysts predicted).
SpaceX shares down 24% since debut
Even with all that growth, SpaceX shares have dropped 24% since their debut, wiping out $500 billion in market value. After this earnings report, though, shares bounced up 10% in afternoon trading.
The company spent big ($18.37 billion) on AI tech, Starship rockets, and expanding Starlink internet.
While rocket launches are still losing money (even with NASA contracts), Starlink is bringing in solid profits from both regular folks and government clients.