SpaceX readies $75B IPO with analyst meetings and retail allocation

Elon Musk says 30% IPO allocation

Elon Musk says some 30% of shares will go to retail investors, making this IPO way more accessible than most.

To celebrate, he's inviting 1,500 retail investors for an exclusive Starbase tour.

The analyst meetings are pretty hush-hush (attendees even have to hand over their phones), but it's all part of SpaceX's push to bring in fresh faces and give more people a shot at owning part of their journey.