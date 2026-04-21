SpaceX readies $75B IPO with analyst meetings and retail allocation
SpaceX is about to make stock market history with a $75 billion IPO, and things are moving fast.
This week, the company kicked off meetings with top analysts at its Texas launch site and Tennessee data center to get everyone prepped for a planned late June debut.
What's cool? SpaceX wants regular people, not just big investors, to own a big slice of the company.
Elon Musk says 30% IPO allocation
Elon Musk says some 30% of shares will go to retail investors, making this IPO way more accessible than most.
To celebrate, he's inviting 1,500 retail investors for an exclusive Starbase tour.
The analyst meetings are pretty hush-hush (attendees even have to hand over their phones), but it's all part of SpaceX's push to bring in fresh faces and give more people a shot at owning part of their journey.