SpaceX reports $7.8B Q2 revenue, shares drop 6% after hours
Business
SpaceX just reported $7.8 billion in revenue for Q2 2026, easily beating Wall Street's $6.9 billion prediction, and cut its net loss nearly in half compared to last year.
Even with these wins, SpaceX stock dropped 6% after hours, less than two months after SpaceX's record-breaking $86 billion IPO, and ahead of a major share unlock for employees and early investors.
SpaceX adjusted EBITDA $3.5B, bitcoin $1.10B
The company's adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to $3.5 billion as launch, Starlink, and AI businesses accelerated.
On the flip side, SpaceX's bitcoin stash took a hit: it's now worth $1.10 billion after bitcoin prices fell 33% this year.