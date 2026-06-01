SpaceX reserves up to 5% of IPO shares for insiders
Business
SpaceX just revealed it's setting aside up to 5% of its IPO shares for employees and the friends and family of executives.
This means some insiders can cash out right away, no waiting period required, thanks to a special program in their latest filing.
SpaceX majority shares locked, $1.8T target
Even with this perk, more than 60% of SpaceX shares (including Elon Musk's) will stay locked up for longer, which helps keep things stable after the IPO.
The company is aiming for a huge valuation: at least $1.8 trillion, maybe even topping $2 trillion if earlier buzz pans out.