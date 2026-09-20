SpaceX's Nasdaq 100 stake to more than double to 2.8%

When SpaceX was added to the index in July, its weight was relatively small as most of its shares were still locked up and unavailable for public trading.

This limited the company's weight even after Nasdaq changed its rules to allow newly listed large-cap companies into the index sooner.

The expected increase would begin to close an unusual gap where SpaceX, despite being the seventh-largest company by market value at over $2 trillion, didn't rank among the top 20.