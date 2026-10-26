SpaceX secures $40B debt to buy NVIDIA GPUs for AI

SpaceX's revenue shot up 161% in the three months ended September 30 from a year earlier, but it's also spending fast: capital expenses nearly tripled thanks to investments in tech infrastructure.

Through its Terafab project with Tesla, SpaceX plans to roll out its own test chip around May or June of next year and start mass-producing chips by the third quarter of 2028.

Basically, they're not just buying tech: they want to build it themselves.