SpaceX shares fall 32% to $153 after $85.7B June IPO Business Jun 29, 2026

SpaceX stock has taken a 32% dip from its $225 peak, now trading around $153. This comes just weeks after its blockbuster June 12 IPO, which raised a massive $85.7 billion.

Even with the drop, shares are still up over 13% from the original IPO price of $135, so early investors aren't exactly panicking.