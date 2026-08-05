SpaceX shares tumble 11% despite revenue surge and looming lockup

SpaceX stock dropped 11% on August 5, 2026, as investors worried about the company's huge spending and a looming insider share lockup, with 911.5 million shares potentially becoming eligible for sale.

This comes right after SpaceX reported a massive 92% jump in revenue to $7.8 billion, but those gains were overshadowed by $18.4 billion spent on Starlink, Starship, and AI projects, leading to a net loss of $541 million.