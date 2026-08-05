SpaceX spent $329 million on Tesla Megapacks likely deployed at xAI
Business
SpaceX just spent $329 million this year on Tesla's giant Megapack batteries, $295 million of that in the last quarter alone.
These batteries are now likely being deployed at xAI's data centers after SpaceX acquired xAI, showing how closely Elon Musk's companies work together (he runs all three: SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI).
xAI invested $430 million in Megapacks
xAI needs serious backup for its AI training, which eats up a ton of energy and can cause wild power spikes.
The Megapacks keep things running smoothly by handling these surges and cutting costs.
Even before SpaceX acquired xAI, xAI had already invested $430 million in these batteries, with $34 million worth of the equipment in the first quarter of this year.