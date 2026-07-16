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Home / News / Business News / SpaceX's stock falls below IPO price for 1st time
SpaceX's stock falls below IPO price for 1st time
SpaceX's stock hit a record low on Wednesday

SpaceX's stock falls below IPO price for 1st time

By Akash Pandey
Jul 16, 2026
10:50 am
What's the story

SpaceX's shares have fallen below their initial public offering (IPO) price for the first time. The decline comes just over a month after the company made history with the largest IPO ever, making CEO Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. The company's stock hit a record low of $132.15 on Wednesday, falling below its $135 per share IPO price and well below its all-time high of $225.64, propelling the company's market valuation briefly above Microsoft and Amazon.

Market performance

Investors face paper losses

The decline in SpaceX's shares has left investors who bought at the IPO price with paper losses for the first time.

The drop also highlights how quickly Wall Street enthusiasm can fade, even for a company as big as SpaceX.

Despite raising around $85.7 billion and achieving a valuation of about $2.1 trillion on its first day of trading, the company's stock has been under pressure due to concerns over its profitability amid rising inflation rates.

Profit concerns

SpaceX's profitability issues

Despite the initial hype, SpaceX has been struggling with profitability. The company reported net losses of $4.9 billion last year, raising questions about its future prospects.

This financial performance has contributed to the recent decline in its stock price, which has fallen nearly 13% since being added to the NASDAQ 100 index.

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Launch anticipation

Upcoming Starship test flight

SpaceX is set to test-launch its Starship rocket for the first time since going public. This will be the first Starship flight since a booster failure in May.

The company doesn't plan to recover the Starship booster or upper stage on this flight, which could further impact its stock price performance in the coming days.

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