SpaceX's stock falls below IPO price for 1st time

The decline in SpaceX's shares has left investors who bought at the IPO price with paper losses for the first time.

The drop also highlights how quickly Wall Street enthusiasm can fade, even for a company as big as SpaceX.

Despite raising around $85.7 billion and achieving a valuation of about $2.1 trillion on its first day of trading, the company's stock has been under pressure due to concerns over its profitability amid rising inflation rates.