SpaceX to reserve 5% of IPO stock for employees, family

SpaceX has announced its plan to reserve up to 5% of shares in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) for select employees and the friends and family of its executive officers. The decision was revealed in an amended filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Class A stock allocation for this directed share program was detailed in an updated prospectus filed today.

IPO strategy Friends and family list SpaceX had previously revealed last month that those on its "friends and family" list would not have to abide by a lock-up restriction. This is a common practice in IPOs where participants are usually barred from selling their shares immediately. However, in this case, SpaceX is giving these select individuals an opportunity to sell their shares right after the company's public debut.

Share restrictions Extended lock-up period for Musk's shares In the same filing, SpaceX revealed that over 60% of shares outstanding immediately before the offering will be subject to an extended lock-up period. This includes stock held by Elon Musk, the company's founder and CEO. The move is a departure from typical IPO practices where participants are usually subject to immediate selling restrictions after an IPO.

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