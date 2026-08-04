SpaceX to release 1st public earnings report amid lock up
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is about to share its very first earnings report as a publicly listed company: Mark your calendars for August 4.
The timing is interesting: just two days later, a lock-up period ends and up to 911.5 million shares (worth $116 billion) could hit the market.
Stock price swings lately have kept investors on their toes.
SpaceX GAAP loss, Starlink growth focus
For the second quarter, SpaceX is expected to bring in between $6.82 billion and $6.88 billion in revenue but still post a GAAP net loss in the $2 - $2.08 billion range.
All eyes are on Starlink's subscriber growth, free cash flow after a rough first quarter, and big spending on projects like Starship and AI infrastructure.
Even with recent ups and downs, analysts seem upbeat, J.P. Morgan's target is $250 per share, while Morgan Stanley goes higher at $300, so this report will be a big test of confidence in SpaceX's future.