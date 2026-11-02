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Home / News / Business News / SpaceX considers buying Boost Mobile to enter US wireless market
SpaceX considers buying Boost Mobile to enter US wireless market
The negotiations have been ongoing for several months

SpaceX considers buying Boost Mobile to enter US wireless market

By Akash Pandey
Nov 02, 2026
06:10 pm
What's the story

SpaceX is reportedly in talks with EchoStar's wireless service, Boost Mobile. The plan is to either buy Boost Mobile or gain access to its network, according to The Washington Post. The negotiations have been ongoing for several months and could be a major step in SpaceX's plan to launch its own wireless service through Starlink Mobile.

Market competition

Competing with telecom giants

The Elon Musk-led company plans to take on US telecom giants AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile with a hybrid satellite-terrestrial mobile network.

The proposed system would combine SpaceX's satellite constellation with ground-based infrastructure.

The move comes after an $8 billion spectrum deal by SpaceX that sent telecom stocks tumbling as investors assessed the threat of a new satellite-powered wireless competitor.

Subscriber advantage

Potential acquisition could speed up plans

Acquiring Boost Mobile or gaining access to its network could give SpaceX a ready-made subscriber base and distribution platform. This would significantly speed up the company's plans.

At the end of Q2 2026, EchoStar had 7.38 million wireless subscribers, mainly Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile customers.

Musk has personally discussed this deal with EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen last month.

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Roadblocks ahead

Challenges ahead for SpaceX

The proposed service may require approval from AT&T and T-Mobile, as Boost Mobile's current network-leasing agreements may not be transferable to new owner without carriers' consent.

Analysts have also highlighted potential challenges SpaceX could face in building a network that could become the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the US.

The company would have to invest heavily in ground infrastructure, customer service, handset subsidies, and promotions - all costly areas of the wireless business where established players already have extensive operations.

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