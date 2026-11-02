SpaceX considers buying Boost Mobile to enter US wireless market
What's the story
SpaceX is reportedly in talks with EchoStar's wireless service, Boost Mobile. The plan is to either buy Boost Mobile or gain access to its network, according to The Washington Post. The negotiations have been ongoing for several months and could be a major step in SpaceX's plan to launch its own wireless service through Starlink Mobile.
Market competition
Competing with telecom giants
The Elon Musk-led company plans to take on US telecom giants AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile with a hybrid satellite-terrestrial mobile network.
The proposed system would combine SpaceX's satellite constellation with ground-based infrastructure.
The move comes after an $8 billion spectrum deal by SpaceX that sent telecom stocks tumbling as investors assessed the threat of a new satellite-powered wireless competitor.
Subscriber advantage
Potential acquisition could speed up plans
Acquiring Boost Mobile or gaining access to its network could give SpaceX a ready-made subscriber base and distribution platform. This would significantly speed up the company's plans.
At the end of Q2 2026, EchoStar had 7.38 million wireless subscribers, mainly Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile customers.
Musk has personally discussed this deal with EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen last month.
Roadblocks ahead
Challenges ahead for SpaceX
The proposed service may require approval from AT&T and T-Mobile, as Boost Mobile's current network-leasing agreements may not be transferable to new owner without carriers' consent.
Analysts have also highlighted potential challenges SpaceX could face in building a network that could become the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the US.
The company would have to invest heavily in ground infrastructure, customer service, handset subsidies, and promotions - all costly areas of the wireless business where established players already have extensive operations.