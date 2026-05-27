SpaceX wins $2.29 billion US Space Force SDN Backbone contract
SpaceX scored a massive $2.29 billion contract from the US Space Force to build the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone, a secure, high-speed satellite system that will connect military sensors and weapons around the world.
The goal? Deliver an operational prototype by late 2027 that lets missile warning systems and interceptors share data almost instantly, which is a big part of the Golden Dome missile defense program, a Trump administration initiative.
SDN to link DoD networks
The SDN Backbone will use lots of low Earth orbit satellites for fast, reliable connections and will link up with other military networks to support key Department of Defense missions.
Colonel Ryan Frazier called it a way to leverage the best of commercial innovation for troops on the ground.
More contractors will join soon to boost what this network can do, showing how much SpaceX is shaping future US defense tech.