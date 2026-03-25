SpaceX's IPO could surpass Aramco's record market debut
Business
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is reportedly aiming to file a prospectus for an IPO as soon as this week.
The IPO could raise more than $75 billion, easily making it one of the biggest market debuts in recent years.
If things go as planned under an earlier $50 billion scenario, SpaceX's valuation might top $1.75 trillion, smashing records set by Saudi Aramco's massive IPO back in 2019.
SpaceX's bold projects have drawn major attention from investors
This move highlights just how much excitement there is around space tech right now.
SpaceX's bold projects have drawn major attention from investors, and a successful IPO could inspire even more interest (and cash) flowing into space exploration and new technologies.