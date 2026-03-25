SpaceX's IPO could surpass Aramco's record market debut Business Mar 25, 2026

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is reportedly aiming to file a prospectus for an IPO as soon as this week.

The IPO could raise more than $75 billion, easily making it one of the biggest market debuts in recent years.

If things go as planned under an earlier $50 billion scenario, SpaceX's valuation might top $1.75 trillion, smashing records set by Saudi Aramco's massive IPO back in 2019.