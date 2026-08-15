Modi government launches special disclosure scheme for foreign assets, income

The scheme has two categories for declaring assets. The first category is for undisclosed assets and income worth up to ₹1 crore.

Taxpayers opting for this route have to pay 60% of the declared value, divided equally between tax and penalty.

The second category is for certain specified foreign assets worth up to ₹5 crore, including those acquired from income earned abroad while being a non-resident but not reported after becoming resident or those already offered to tax in India.